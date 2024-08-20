Annamalai: Nothing wrong in paying tributes to late CM Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said he considers it a pride to pay tributes to late DMK leader M Karunanidhi.

“There is nothing wrong in giving due respects to our five times Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. But it’s only wrong to fall at one's feet. The BJP participated in the Rs 100 coin release function on the invitation of Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said to the media after paying respects to late farmer’s union leader and ex-AIADMK MLA NS Palanisamy at his memorial in Tirupur.

Claiming that BJP is the only party that vehemently opposed DMK, the BJP leader said when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes part in the event organized by the state government, it wouldn’t be appropriate, if he had skipped the program.

Thanking the state government for fast tracking and implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme following a protest call by BJP, Annamalai said the second phase of the scheme should be commenced soon to fill up 1,400 ponds.

“Serious efforts should also be taken to implement the Anaimalayar- Nallar scheme and Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project. It will be taken to the notice of the central government to execute these projects,” he said.

Annamalai said the BJP will build a memorial by next year for three farmers, who lost their lives while protesting against the power tariff hike during the DMK regime. Referring to BJP-DMK illicit ties remark by AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami, the BJP leader said it shows his lack of maturity as a politician.