Annamalai is blabbering due to fear of defeat, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: BJP leader K Annamalai is just blabbering due to his fear of losing election from Coimbatore LS constituency, from where he is contesting, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju (Madurai West) said in Madurai on Saturday.

In retaliation to Annamalai’s comments at a campaign rally in Theni, where he said AIADMK would not exist in politics after June 4, Raju wondered whether Annamalai is a fortune teller or Vishwamitrar, a prominent sage in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

He then came down heavily on Annamalai saying that he would disappear after June 4 and could not be traced anywhere. Annamalai is a political greenhorn and knows nothing about politics. Let Annamalai speak anything, because there is only a week left for the Lok Sabha election.

Unlike other parties, Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK has a large cadre base and the AIADMK is the third largest party in India. AIADMK is like a phoenix bird as the party rose on several occasions after overcoming several trials and tribulations, he told reporters.