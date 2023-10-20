Annamalai interfering in judicial process: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Thursday accused his BJP counterpart K Annamalai of interfering in the justice process.

Taking strong exception to Annamalai's recent statement that arrested DMK minister Senthilbalaji would not be able to obtain bail even in the Supreme Court, Alagiri referred to the appeal petition moved by Balaji in the apex court on Thursday and said that the Tamil Nadu president of the ruling BJP has claimed that Senthil Balaji would not be able to obtain bail from the Supreme Court.

His statement is a direct interference in the judicial process, which is a major crime, Alagiri said, accusing Annamalai, who is "day-dreaming of becoming a major leader by making daring statements and hiring people", of engaging in such acts.

"Whether the law gives him the punishment or not, it is certain that the people of Tamil Nadu will teach a fitting lesson to the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha election by ensuring that their candidates do not secure deposit in even a single Parliamentary constituency in the state, " the TNCC president added.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP would pay a heavy price of losing deposit in all Parliamentary constituencies in a state owing to the "disgusting politics" of Annamalai, said Alagiri, remarking that half-baked Annamalai has considered himself a judge and made a statement that Balaji would not get bail in the apex court.

Stating that the arrest of Senthilbalaji by Enforcement Directorate was a conspiracy hatched by union home minister Amit Shah on the request of Annamalai who was desperate to pin him down in some case after the DMK minister ensure the miserable failure of the BJP and its erstwhile ally AIADMK in their so-called stronghold, Alagiri said that the ED took up an eight-year-old case dating back to the past AIADMK regime and got him detained for nearly four months now after invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.