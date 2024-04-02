Annamalai ill-informed, DMK betrayed, slams Sellur Raju

MADURAI: In a multi-pronged attack the AIADMK MLA slammed Annamalai’s RTI on Katchatheevu as an election stunt and hit out at DMK saying the party patriarch M Karunanidhi had indeed justified the arrests of Tamil Nadu fishers saying that they venture into the Sri Lankan waters in search for special fish resources.

Raju claimed that Karunanidhi even justified attacks on fishermen saying ‘they deserved it.’ While the Rameswaram fishermen have long been seeking to retrieve Katchatheevu, which is their traditional fishing ground, Annamalai talks without knowing relevant historical facts, Raju said.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Raju mocked at the saffron party leader saying Annamalai is talking as if he has discovered something new even as the issue and its facts are known by all.

It was late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa who took the issue to the Supreme Court against the surrender of our territorial fishing rights, Raju said. Terming Annamalai a big liar, Raju said he should read the letters of AIADMK supremo and cases she filed.