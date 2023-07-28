Annamalai hopeful of action by Governor on benamis of 6 ministers

MADURAI: BJP state president K Annamalai said his party believes that Governor RN Ravi will take action against benamis of six corrupt DMK Ministers.

A day after, he released DMK Files-2 listing corruption by DMK Ministers and submitted it to the Governor, Annamalai talking to reporters here said, to come up with a new solution to end corruption, the party created awareness among the public about such corrupt practices in the ruling government. Further, he said his party would not stop its battle against corruption.

Ahead of the BJP’s padayatra titled ‘En Mann En Makkal’ scheduled to be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 28, he said the campaign would be focused on making people aware of achievements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rally, which is scheduled to conclude in January next, is aimed at covering all 234 Lok Sabha constituencies ahead of the parliamentary polls.

On issues concerning acquisition of fertile lands for NLC expansion, he said destroying standing crops ready for harvest by earthmovers could not be accepted. It needs a systematic approach by the state in land acquisition and the issue should not be politicised. If NLC is shut, as many as 60,000 Tamils would lose their jobs.

On the Manipur violence, which shook the community, the BJP leader said the state government there is taking appropriate measures to restore normalcy and it’s not the time for the opposition leaders to politicise the issue. To a query on whether ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam would be called to join the BJP’s rally, he said whoever had a vision of creating a good state of affairs for Tamil Nadu are welcome to join.