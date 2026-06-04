Annamalai fuels suspense further, says will break silence over future plans on June 5

In a carefully worded message on social media on Thursday, he said he would address the public at noon and "share my thoughts" in an "open, heart-to-heart conversation". The comments fuelled speculation that the former State unit president could be planning to launch a new political movement with a national and secular plank.

Even as the political grapevine remained abuzz, the BJP leadership here sought to quell the speculation, asserting that Annamalai continued to remain within the party fold.