Annamalai fuels suspense further, says will break silence over future plans on June 5

CHENNAI: Fuelling the suspense over his political plans, disgruntled BJP leader K Annamalai said he would break silence at noon on Friday. This came after days of consultations with the party high-command in New Delhi.
In a carefully worded message on social media on Thursday, he said he would address the public at noon and "share my thoughts" in an "open, heart-to-heart conversation". The comments fuelled speculation that the former State unit president could be planning to launch a new political movement with a national and secular plank.
Even as the political grapevine remained abuzz, the BJP leadership here sought to quell the speculation, asserting that Annamalai continued to remain within the party fold.
"There is no truth in his resignation news. I did not receive any resignation letter from Annamalai, nor has he spoken to anyone about floating a new political party," BJP State president Nainar Nagenthran told reporters in Tirunelveli on Thursday.
Senior party functionaries indicated that the high-command was still engaged in discussions with Annamalai regarding a possible organisational or administrative role. "Till now, he remains a BJP worker. But he has his own aspirations. If he wants to resign and float a party, he is free to go. No one is stopping him," a senior BJP leader familiar with the developments told DT Next.
With the speculation refusing to subside, attention has now shifted to Friday's address, which is expected to provide the clearest indication yet of Annamalai's political plan.
Interestingly, greetings poured in for Annamalai on his birthday from BJP leaders and alliance partners, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.