Annamalai flays Justice Chandru for his remarks against BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday flayed the Justice K Chandru for his remarks against the saffron party.

Annamalai suggested Justice K Chandru to officially join the ruling DMK if he wants to engage in politics.

This was sparked by the retired judge Chandru's comments at a book fair in Hosur, where he said that the fascists historically fear an educated society, alluding to Annamalai and other BJP leaders' criticism against his education report.

"In Justice Chandru's report, Recommendation No. 19 (c), when the word "saffronization" is mentioned, his political position and the purpose of the report are clear. In a democracy, it is the duty of a responsible opposition to support or oppose the government's public-oriented activities. We are against imposing DMK's policies on the student community, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

"Unable to tolerate the objections to his report, Justice Chandru has taken a new avatar as DMK's Policy Outreach Secretary. He should at least realise that if DMK's policies are given as a government's report, there will be protests and criticism from the public," he added.