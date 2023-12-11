Annamalai flays DMK over 'deterioration of medical infra in TN'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday flayed the ruling DMK government for the deterioration of medical infrastructure in the state.

Pointing out the recent incident where a parents lost their baby due to the lack of timely medical attention, Annamalai said, "With the Health and Family Welfare minister is busy with conducting marathons and defending the chief minister's blunders, a once sought-after medical infrastructure in the country has today hit rock bottom under the corrupt DMK government and will soon reach a point of no return."

Annamalai alleged that there were no ambulances to take the man's wife to the hospital on time and later, the mortal remains of his baby were handed over in a carton box by a government hospital in Chennai.

"The state government should realise that brushing this aside by announcing compensation or a namesake suspension is not an answer to the agony faced by people dependent on government hospitals and constructive steps to improve medical infrastructure are the need of the hour," he added.