Annamalai flays DMK govt over the surge in crimes in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday flayed the ruling DMK government over the surge in crimes in the recent days.

Condemning the gang rape of a young girl near Thanjavur district, Annamalai said the DMK government continues to prove its complete disregard for the safety and dignity of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The horrific gang rape of a young girl by DMK functionary and TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin fan club member, Kavidasan in Orathanadu, Thanjavur, is yet another example of the lawlessness under this administration, " he said in a social media post.

"I wish to express my strongest condemnation against this barbaric act and demand that the criminals receive the punishment they deserve, " he noted.

Accusing the Stalin-led state government, the former IPS officer said, "With Ganja easily available across the state, it's no surprise that such crimes are on the rise. This incident mirrors the 2022 gang rape in Virudhunagar, also involving DMK youth wing members."

"How long will it take for Chief Minister MK Stalin to wake up to the fact that the damages caused in his regime have caused irreversible damage to Tamil society?, " he questioned.

Meanwhile, Annamalai also condemned the attack on the school student by the DMK functionaries near Tindivanam.

"It is very shocking that a person belonging to DMK along with his friends attempted to murder a Class XII student near Tindivanam in Villupuram district, near the police station. I pray for the speedy recovery of the assaulted school student who is being treated at the hospital, " he said.

He also urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to realise that the perpetrators of the murderous attack on the school student are a threat to the society and take strict action against them.