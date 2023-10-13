Annamalai flays DMK govt over its claim on 'Operation Ajay'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Friday flayed the ruling DMK government over its claim on 'Operation Ajay' and said that doing nothing and wanting credit has been DMK's objective consistently for the past two years.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Annamalai said, "Ensuring the safety of our citizens worldwide has been accorded the highest priority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Operation Ajay', commissioned by PM Modi and spearheaded by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, has repatriated 212 Indians, including 21 Tamils from Israel, amidst the ongoing war caused by Hamas terrorists."

Ensuring the safety of our citizens worldwide has been accorded the highest priority under the leadership of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. #OperationAjay, commissioned by our Hon PM & spearheaded by our Hon EAM Thiru @DrSJaishankar avl, has repatriated 212 Indians,… pic.twitter.com/2uAvJh0lYS — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 13, 2023

"The DMK leaders did not disappoint us again by putting up a show of welcome for the repatriated passengers in Chennai airport on Friday. We only wish that they do not raise fake bills like the ones raised last time during Operation Ganga by inventing new methods to divert taxpayer's money to DMK men," added Annamalai.

