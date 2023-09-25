Annamalai flays DMK govt for increasing electricity tariff

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Sunday flayed the ruling DMK government for increasing the electricity tariff and said that the Chief Minister M K Stalin is speaking without knowing what is happening in Tamil Nadu.

"After placing a heavy burden on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the chief minister MK Stalin, who is looking at the slip written by someone, compared the Dollar City into Dull City. The increase in electricity tariffs started by the then EB minister V Senthil Balaji, is now hitting the consumers," said K Annamalai.

Slamming the ruling DMK government for the hike in electricity tariff, the saffron party leader said that the DMK government has betrayed the MSMEs and the other consumers by increasing the EB tariff up to 50 per cent and increasing the standing charge up to 430 per cent and the peak hours charge up to 15 per cent.

"The chief minister is speaking without knowing what is happening in Tamil Nadu, without knowing what is happening around him and without even knowing that the MSMEs are going to protest against the Tamil Nadu government on Monday (September 25). Is there no one in the DMK to take the situation of the state to the chief minister?" Annamalai added.