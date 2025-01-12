Annamalai failed in bid to paint DMK govt as anti-spiritual, says Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department PK Sekarbabu on Sunday said that Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravidian model governance has been successful in defeating the attempts of State BJP leader K Annamalai and Sanghis portray the DMK government as against spiritualism.

The minister claimed that their false narratives had been successfully defeated. “Ahead of Vaikunda Ekadasi, he (Annamalai) tried to politicise it (over arrangements). However, it has been celebrated without even minor disturbance, and more devotees have turned up this year. Since his attempts have failed, he is levelling baseless charges, and it is out of sheer political animosity,“ Sekarbabu said, responding to a question on Annamalai’s criticism over the arrangements for the auspicious occasion.

He claimed the Annamalai’s moves are nothing but an unsuccessful attempt of a ‘vexed’ BJP leader, whose “political popularity is waning”. He added that the HR&CE department would work more proactively to dispel misinformation campaigns of the saffron party leader and the Sanghis.

The minister further said this year, the department did away with the special queues and special darshan and allowed a single queue for devotees from all walks of life. The department has also made elaborate arrangements to facilitate more devotees offering their prayers. “There is not a single complaint or disturbance for the devotees in Sri Ranganathar temple. The arrangements have been made complying with the temple tradition and Agama," he said.