Annamalai extends warm birthday wishes to veteran Communist leader

CHENNAI: In a heartfelt gesture, BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday extended his warmest birthday greetings to R Nallakannu, a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Annamalai expressed his deep admiration for Nallakannu's remarkable life and legacy, hailing him as a great social reformer who has dedicated his life to the service of the people.

Annamalai's message was replete with goodwill and camaraderie, transcending political affiliations.

"I extend my warmest greetings to "Ayya Nallakannu, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who is celebrating his centenary, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

"I pray that the great social reformer Ayya Nallakannu may continue his public service with good health and a long life, " he added.