Annamalai dismisses speculation of TVK joining NDA

Drawing a metaphor to underline the ideological gap, Annamalai added, "In my view, tea and coffee can never mix. The reason is that the ideologies are different."

He maintained that the NDA in Tamil Nadu, led by the AIADMK, was politically strong and fully prepared to face the upcoming Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Annamalai appeared before the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Saidapet here in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi.

Speaking to reporters outside the court complex, he also discussed concerns over the recent rise in LPG cylinder prices and alleged supply disruptions.

Annamalai attributed the situation to geopolitical tensions affecting shipping routes in the Gulf region.

"A large portion of India's LPG imports comes from Saudi Arabia and passes through the Strait of Hormuz. After the conflict involving Iran, the passage has faced disruptions, creating an unusual situation for shipping, " he said.