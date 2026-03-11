Annamalai dismisses speculation of TVK joining NDA

CHENNAI: BJP national general council member K Annamalai on Tuesday dismissed speculation about a possible alliance between actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the AIADMK-led NDA, asserting that there have been no negotiations and reiterating that ideological differences make such a partnership unlikely.
Responding to questions from reporters amid reports of talks to bring TVK into the AIADMK–BJP alliance, Annamalai said the party's official position had already been made clear by state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran.
"As far as Vijay is concerned, I have already spoken about this several times. Our party president, Nainar Nagenthran, has repeatedly clarified that no such talks are taking place," he said.
Drawing a metaphor to underline the ideological gap, Annamalai added, "In my view, tea and coffee can never mix. The reason is that the ideologies are different."
He maintained that the NDA in Tamil Nadu, led by the AIADMK, was politically strong and fully prepared to face the upcoming Assembly elections.
Earlier in the day, Annamalai appeared before the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Saidapet here in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi.
Speaking to reporters outside the court complex, he also discussed concerns over the recent rise in LPG cylinder prices and alleged supply disruptions.
Annamalai attributed the situation to geopolitical tensions affecting shipping routes in the Gulf region.
"A large portion of India's LPG imports comes from Saudi Arabia and passes through the Strait of Hormuz. After the conflict involving Iran, the passage has faced disruptions, creating an unusual situation for shipping, " he said.
He noted that the Centre had extended the booking interval for commercial LPG cylinders from 21 days to 25 days due to supply constraints.
However, he urged the public not to panic, stating that the Union government had adequate reserves and contingency measures in place.
"India maintains strategic petroleum reserves, including facilities such as the one in Mangaluru. There is no need for the public to fear. The government is taking all necessary steps to stabilise supplies," he said.
Annamalai also noted that LPG coverage has expanded significantly over the past decade, rising from 14 crore households in 2014 to about 33 crore households today.