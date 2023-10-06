Annamalai denies defamation charges levelled by Baalu in court

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday appeared before the Saidapet Magistrate Court and stated that there is no wrong in his comments alleging corruption accusations against DMK leaders while releasing the DMK files.

Annamalai appeared before the 17th Metropolitan Magistrate Anitha Anand in a defamation case filed by DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu. He denied the defamation allegation levelled by Baalu.

Further, he contended that his statements and comments regarding the corruption allegations against DMK leaders are not malafide. After the submission, the judge directed Annamalai to appear on October 21 for further hearing.