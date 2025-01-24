Annamalai demands resignation of IUML MP Navaskani over consuming non-vegetarian food at temple

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday unleashed an attack on Navaskani, IUML MP of Ramanathapuram, demanding his immediate resignation for allegedly consuming non-vegetarian food at the sacred Thiruparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple Hill.

The controversy erupted after Navaskani shared a photograph on social media, depicting him and his supporters partaking in a non-vegetarian meal on the temple premises.

Annamalai, in a statement, denounced Navaskani's actions as a "deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Tamil people and the Hindu community."

He argued that the MP's behavior was a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and unity, which he swore to uphold when taking oath as a Member of Parliament.

"Navaskani's actions are a slap in the face of the Hindu community, and his subsequent admission that his supporters consumed non-vegetarian food on the temple hill is a damning indictment of his character," Annamalai said.

The BJP leader pointed out that Navaskani's initial response to the criticism was to claim that he would resign if proven that he had eaten non-vegetarian food on the temple hill.

“However, in a subsequent video statement, the MP admitted that his supporters had indeed consumed non-vegetarian food on the premises. This brazen admission is a clear indication that Navaskani has no regard for the sentiments of the people or the sanctity of the temple," Annamalai said, demanding that the MP tender his resignation forthwith.

The BJP President also urged Navaskani to issue a public apology for the alleged act.