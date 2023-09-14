Annamalai demands immediate rollback of hike in Aavin products

CHENNAI: Condemning the hike in the prices of Aavin ghee and butter, BJP state president Annamalai demanded for an immediate roll back. "It is shocking to note that once again the prices have increased for the Aavin products", he said in his social media on Thursday.

Pointing out that in 2022, the DMK government has increased the procurement price of milk by Rs 3 per litre, he said "in two and half years after coming to power, the prices of Aavin products have increased to several folds".

Alleging that the price increase of Aavin products is to develop the private milk producers, the BJP leader alleged "it seems that this move is to scrap the Aavin organisation".

He also alleged that as several festivals including Diwali are on the cards, the price increase of Aavin milk products will also be in favour of private players.

Annamalai said as this price hike of Aavin products will affect the common people, the state government should immediately roll back its decision.