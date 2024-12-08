Annamalai demands explanation from CM Stalin over handling of sexual assault case

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday demanded an explanation from Chief Minister M K Stalin regarding the handling of a recent sexual assault case in the State Capital.

Citing the alleged sexual assault of a third-year college student with mental health issues by a gang of men, the former IPS officer expressed his outrage and questioned the state police's credibility.

"Who gave the police the authority to release the accused of sexual assault with just a warning?" he asked in a statement.

The BJP leader also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Stalin on the issue, pointing out that CM Stalin had been quick to condemn crimes in other states without waiting for the complete details.

Annamalai demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the incident and the functioning of the police department under his control.

He also questioned the law and order situation in the state, saying that it had already hit "rock bottom.".