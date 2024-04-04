Annamalai dares Stalin to hold road show like Modi

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday dared Chief Minister MK Stalin to hold a roadshow like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to know his strength.

Addressing the media, on the sidelines of a whirlwind campaign in Coimbatore, where he is contesting, Annamalai said Tamil Nadu will not benefit anything out of Stalin’s tour to Spain and Singapore.

“Only if the Chief Minister meets people, he will know the dissent among people for the DMK government. He should meet people by holding a road show like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Why is the CM not doing that? People will deliver an apt verdict by comparing the ten years of Prime Minister’s rule and the DMK government,” he said.

Claiming that the Income Tax department will only act on the directions of the Election Commission during polls, the BJP leader demanded that the number of flying squads should be increased to prevent money distribution by political parties. He also attacked the DMK over its double stand on issues concerning religion.

On the Katchatheevu row, Annamalai said, by exposing the issue to people, the BJP has done its democratic duty.

“The DMK is panicked as truth has been exposed. The state unit of BJP has placed a demand with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make efforts to retrieve Katchatheevu. He is exploring all options,” he said.

Exuding confidence that BJP will win in the Kongu region, Annamalai said the competition is only between BJP, which is ruling in the centre and DMK which is ruling in Tamil Nadu. “However, the DMK cannot win with its money power,” he said.