Annamalai criticises delay in publishing TNPSC results

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday slammed the ruling DMK for ten-month delay in publishing TNPSC results and said that the Tamil Nadu government must immediately publish the results of Group 2 and 2A exams conducted over ten months ago and also state the reason for the delay.

In a message posted on micro blogging site 'X', Annamalai said the delay in publishing the Group 2 and 2A exam results have raised many doubts and made (people) wonder if the government, which kept the post of TNPSC chairman vacant for a year just to appoint a person favoured by it, would act fair with the youths who have taken the tests and await results.

Recalling the poll promise of the ruling DMK that it would provide three lakh government jobs to youths after forming government, the BJP state president said that Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was unable to publish the TNPSC results for months, was deceiving the people by claiming that he has fulfilled 99% of his poll promises. Apart from immediately publishing the Group 2 and 2A results, the state government must publicly state the cause of the delay.

The frustrated youths awaiting the results of the tests taken for government service would not tolerate such inefficiency any more, Annamalai remarked. "We are not in the 1960s, " he added, urging the state government to announce the date of declaration of the results while notifying conduct of exams.