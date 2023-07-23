Annamalai clarifies on whether Modi will contest from TN

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday condemned the DMK government in the state for not controlling the inflation and the cost of essential commodities.

"The ruling DMK government is working against the welfare of the people and against the development of Tamil Nadu. The corrupt government had failed to fulfil its poll promises. It failed to control the sudden rise in the price of essential commodities like tomato and shallots," Annamalai told reporters in the sidelines of the protest held at Sholinganallur in Chengalpattu district.

The BJP organised the protest against the DMK for not implementing the poll promises and alleged that the DMK functionaries were looting the state mineral resources.

"The DMK failed to ensure the lower riparian state's right on the Mekedatu issue and it is focused on only generating state's revenue through state-run Tasmac out lets. Law and order had disrupted in the state and DMK government lacked the inclination to act tough on the illicit liquor distillers or even attempt to reduce the alcohol consumption," Annamalai said.

Responding to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said that it has not been finalised yet.

Taking a dig at the opposition's alliance, the state neta of the saffron party said that the opposition parties have given the name of INDIA to a completely contradictory alliance. Further, the former IPS officer turned politician said that the protests against the ruling corrupt DMK government will continue.

The members of BJP also staged massive protests across Tamil Nadu against the ruling DMK government for not fulfilling its poll promises.