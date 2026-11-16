Annamalai challenges CM Joseph Vijay to secure TN’s rights in Mekedatu row during Delhi visit

CHENNAI: With the proposed Mekedatu dam project emerging as a fresh test of Tamil Nadu’s political engagement with the Congress, We The Leaders founder K Annamalai on Monday challenged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to return from his Delhi visit with assurances on protecting the State’s interests.
Talking to reporters at airport here, Annamalai said Vijay should use his interactions with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to resolve the dispute with Karnataka rather than confining his visit to Sonia Gandhi’s book launch.
He said the proposed dam could affect Tamil Nadu’s water interests and maintained that Karnataka could not proceed without the consent of downstream States. Pointing out that 51 of the 54 taluks in the Cauvery basin had been declared drought-hit, he urged the Centre to intervene. “Securing Tamil Nadu’s rights is the Chief Minister’s responsibility. He must return from Delhi having taken up the State’s concerns. Merely attending the book launch without raising the issue would set a wrong precedent,” he noted.
On law and order, Annamalai said the situation in the State was unsatisfactory despite six months of TVK rule and called for increased police recruitment, better infrastructure and additional vehicles.
He also condemned HR&CE Department member Velmurugan for raising slogans praising Vijay and a Minister S Ramesh during the Soorasamharam festival at Tiruchendur, demanding an apology and departmental action.
On the Kallakurichi controversy, he welcomed the National Commission for Women’s notice to the DGP seeking an impartial inquiry and an action-taken report within seven days. He questioned the government’s silence over the allegations against MLA C Arul Vignesh, which he has denied. Annamalai added that his organisation would hold public meetings after the monsoon and release department-wise white papers on the TVK government’s performance after completion of its first year in office.