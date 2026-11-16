Annamalai challenges CM Joseph Vijay to secure TN’s rights in Mekedatu row during Delhi visit

Talking to reporters at airport here, Annamalai said Vijay should use his interactions with Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to resolve the dispute with Karnataka rather than confining his visit to Sonia Gandhi’s book launch.

He said the proposed dam could affect Tamil Nadu’s water interests and maintained that Karnataka could not proceed without the consent of downstream States. Pointing out that 51 of the 54 taluks in the Cauvery basin had been declared drought-hit, he urged the Centre to intervene. “Securing Tamil Nadu’s rights is the Chief Minister’s responsibility. He must return from Delhi having taken up the State’s concerns. Merely attending the book launch without raising the issue would set a wrong precedent,” he noted.