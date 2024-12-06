Annamalai calls DMK government as anti-people, questions if minister will drink the same water if his claims are true

CHENNAI: K Annamalai, the state BJP president, termed the DMK government as anti-people and corrupt in his rundown of the water contamination incident and launched a scathing attack on CM Stalin, questioning his awareness of the issues prevalent in the state.

The saffron party leader expressed his shock and sympathy to the three individuals who died after consuming contaminated water and extended his condolences to their kin.

He criticised the government's handling of the situation and alleged that the 'Dravidian Model' governance, hailed by the CM, is causing immense suffering to innocent civilians.

He also condemned Minister TM Anbarasan's stance - accusing the public of the incident - on the situation. He questioned if the minister would consume the water if it were not contaminated, as he claimed.

"This clearly indicates the government's insensitivity and lack of accountability," he said in a social media post.

Furthermore, Annamalai raised concerns about the Tambaram Corporation's purchase of bleaching powder at an inflated price of Rs 55, compared to the market price of Rs 10 to Rs 13.

He pointed out that when a journalist questioned the minister about this discrepancy, the minister failed to provide a satisfactory answer.