Annamalai backs CJP’s right to question

COIMBATORE: Former state BJP president K Annamalai has criticised the Delhi Police for its "real disservice" in its recent actions against CJP members and defended the organisation's democratic right to raise critical questions.
While he might not agree with all of the group's tactics or modes of protest, Annamalai said he firmly stood by the legitimacy of the questions they are raising and believed the government must address them.
"Delhi Police is doing a real disservice," Annamalai, founder of the "We The Leaders" movement, told reporters here on Tuesday. He slammed the recent arrests and police crackdown against the CJP members.
"I may not agree with their antics or mode of protest, but I completely support CJP in terms of the questions they want to raise. Arresting them won’t do," he said.