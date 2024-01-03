Annamalai appeals to top cops to revoke suspension of two special SIs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday urged the top brass of the state police to revoke the suspension of two special Sub Inspectors Rajendran and Karthikeyan accused of joining the BJP.

In an earnest appeal to the top brass of the state police department, the former IPS officer (Annamalai) said that it was very unfortunate the two special SIs were suspended in Nagapattinam based on rumours spread by the people there that they have joined the BJP during his “en mann, en Makkal” tour.

Investigation done by ‘me’ has revealed that they were only casually inquiring about the gathering of a large number of people during the Yatra and they did not join the BJP, Annamalai said in his letter posted on his social media page.

Remarking that it was unfortunate that the two Special SI’s were suspended without a formal inquiry based on rumours, Annamalai urged the senior officers of the state police to revoke the suspension immediately.

He also added that such arbitrary action would only deter the youths from taking up police service in the state.