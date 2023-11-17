Annamalai announces protest to condemn arrest of farmers under Goondas Act

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai announced on Friday that a protest will be held in Tiruvannamalai on November 18 to condemn the arrest of farmers under the Goondas Act.

"The ruling fascist DMK government had detained the farmers under the Goondas Act who were protesting peacefully against the state government which tried to encroach their agricultural lands. Condemning the oppression of the DMK government, on behalf Tamil Nadu BJP, a massive protest will be held in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, November 18. BJP leaders, cadres, farmers and public will take part in the protest," Annamalai said in a statement.

Earlier, during the hearing of the bail plea of 20 farmers, the public prosecutor of Tiruvannamalai district, K V Manoharan informed the Principal District and Session Court Judge P Madhusudhanan that the state government was in the process of initiating proceedings under the Goondas Act against seven farmers and the matter was adjourned to November 20.

Further, the Tiruvannamalai district police booked the farmers under Sections 147, 341, 143, 294 (b), 353 and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code and the Public Property Act.

It may be recalled that the farmers were protesting against the acquisition of their agricultural lands for a proposed State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park in Tiruvannamalai district.