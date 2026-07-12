Annamalai all set to address mega rally

Speaking to reporters, Amar Prasad Reddy, a noted supporter of Annamalai, said that the alleged drug menace is a major issue against which the people are struggling, not only in Tamil Nadu, but across the nation.

He said that due to drugs, students are facing depression.

"They are, you know, becoming too much addictive. So this is causing a lot of issues. So Thalaivar (leader) Annamalai has taken a great decision. This month he has announced a drug-free month. So we all have to wear a white band," Reddy told reporters here on Sunday.