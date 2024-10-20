Anna University to launch course to help students crack patent agent exam

CHENNAI: In a new initiative, the Anna University is planning to launch a course to help students crack the national-level patent agent competitive exam.

This examination, conducted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry through patent offices across the country, provides essential qualifications required to practice as a patent agent as per the Patent Act and Rules.

Additionally, patent agents, otherwise called patent attorneys, are specialised legal advisors who play a crucial role in guiding clients in protecting their Intellectual Property Rights (LPR). “Like advocates and lawyers, the qualified patent attorneys will work in private organisations dedicated to providing patents for industrial companies and research institutions,” said a senior professor from Anna University.

A one-month certificate course would be offered by the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) of the varsity. “The course will be handled by senior practitioners, patent agents and academicians in the field of IPR. It will guide aspirants in clearing the exam, which will be conducted in the early 2025,” he added.

The course will be conducted online, and training includes basics of IPR, Patent Act and Rules, drafting of complete specification, case studies and analysis, forms and fees, designs act and design rules and assessments. The first batch would be held from December 2-21 this year.