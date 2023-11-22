Anna University to develop new curricula, teaching pedagogies

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to develop industry-aligned new curriculum by introducing teaching learning pedagogies.

Accordingly, a brainstorming session has been organised for the proposed roadmap till 2025 by inviting personnel from the industry, academic and research institutions to evolve a curriculum framework for academic excellence.

The varsity’s document said that faculty-wise teams with a combination of 50% from the industry, 30% from research institutions and 20% from academic institutions have been considered. New undergraduate courses will be introduced to reorient the existing programmes in engineering to match the expectations of the industry.

The framework for the curricula and verticals for proposing elective courses, which would allow the inclusion of additional verticals as and when required, will be decided upon soon. Hackathon-based elective courses for all branches of the institution have also been introduced.

The curriculum and syllabus will be developed periodically, with involvement of industry personnel, chairpersons of faculty and HoDs of the institution.

A total of 15 new research centres in thrust areas are being established. Each centre will identify contemporary practices both in theoretical and applied research to form cross-functional teams with faculty across departments. Modalities for the centres’ autonomy to carry out interdisciplinary, multi- disciplinary and trans-disciplinary research are being framed.