Anna University study flags rising pollution in 10 Tamil Nadu wetlands

The peer reviewed study, published in the international journal, Water, Air, & Soil Pollution, found that nutrient accumulation in sediments, severe oxygen depletion and organic pollution were posing growing ecological risks to inland wetlands across the State, highlighting the need for urgent restoration and improved pollution management.

Titled ‘Integrated Physico chemical and ecological risk assessment of inland wetlands in Tamil Nadu, India, reveals nutrient driven ecological stress’, the study was carried out by Anna University researchers Praveen Arjunan, Saranya Kuppusamy and S Kanmani. The team analysed water, sediment and surrounding soil samples collected from 10 major inland wetlands in Tamil Nadu.

The researchers reported critically low dissolved oxygen (DO) levels ranging from 0.1 mg/L to 4.0 mg/L, well below the 4-5 mg/L generally required to sustain healthy aquatic life. Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) ranged between 0.17 mg/L and 4.5 mg/L, while Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) reached as high as 420.2 mg/L, indicating significant organic pollution entering wetland ecosystems. Although nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations in surface water were largely within Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) limits, the study found that sediments had accumulated substantial nutrient loads over time.