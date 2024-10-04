Anna University revises academic regulations for BE, BTech students

CHENNAI: Anna University has introduced the revised academic regulations for BE and BTech undergraduate (UG) students for the year 2024-2025.

The regulations will apply to the students admitted to the UG programmes offered in the College of Engineering Guindy affiliated with Anna University, the Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) and the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) campuses of Anna University, Chennai with effect from this academic year.

Accordingly, the students should now undergo a mandatory two-week induction programme covering physical activity, creative arts, universal human values, general proficiency modules, lectures by eminent people, visits to local areas and familiarisation to the department or branch immediately after getting admitted in the university.

A senior professor from the institution, quoting the regulations, said students should consult the faculty adviser on any matter regarding their academic performance and the courses they may choose in various semesters.

Stating that there would be a ‘Student Grievance Committee’ in each department, he said students could approach the panel in the event of academic as well as non-academic grievances.

Pointing out that all the departments have a dedicated guidance and counselling unit, he said, “These units comprise psychological counsellors, faculty representatives and student representatives and this cell will help and offer advice in all kinds of matters”.

However, the professor said that there is no change in class time (which is now scheduled between 8.30 am to 04.45 pm with a lunch break from 12.15 pm to 01.10 pm). Concerning the project works, he said a student or a group of students under a faculty could work on a topic of interest. The faculty shall be the supervisor and conduct regular interaction (at least twice a week), he added.

In addition, students should submit a report after completion of the internship programme and industrial training. The report should brief the observations, skills acquired, usefulness along with the attendance certificate issued by the industry concerned.