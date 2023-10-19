Anna University releases statutes for affiliated colleges

CHENNAI: Anna University has released the statutes for 2023 for its affiliated colleges including the procedure to get autonomous status for the institutions.

The decision to release the statutes for this year came after getting approval in the recent syndicate meeting held at the university. Anna University sources said the statutes will be applicable to academic matters of university departments, non-autonomous colleges, and institutions.

A senior professor from Anna University said that the statute is enacted for the purpose of framing regulations, curricula, and syllabus for the courses offered by the university and for evaluation methods for the award of degrees, diplomas, and certificates by the universities.

“The university departments and non-autonomous colleges will have separate boards of studies with different compositions,” he said adding the number of members of board of studies shall range from 15 to 20 comprising 40 per cent of academicians, 40 per cent of experts from industries, with 10 per cent of alumni and students.

For autonomous colleges and institutions, the Anna University professor said that colleges which have been functioning for a minimum of 10 years continuously and affiliated to the university are eligible to apply for autonomous status to the statutory bodies.

“The average experience of the eligible teachers of all the courses, which were offered, shall not be less than five years,” he said and pointed out that the colleges should also have a minimum average of 70 per cent students enrolled in the first year of undergraduate programmes.