Anna University most preferred by engineering aspirants; over 1 lakh apply

CHENNAI: As the registration formalities for engineering admissions, including assigning random numbers, are over, Anna University (AU) emerges as the most preferred institution among aspirants this year as well.

The university has four campuses (CEG, ACT, MIT, and SAP), 13 constituent colleges and three regional campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore. Anna University offers 28 undergraduate (UG) and 78 postgraduate (PG) programmes with over 11,500 students across the university departments.

“More than one lakh students out of 1.9 lakh engineering admissions applicants, have chosen Anna University for different courses,” a senior Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) official told DT Next.

The second choice for the students was a few colleges in Coimbatore and Tiruchy, besides a few southern districts, he said. “Since DOTE uploads the academic performances of more than 400 affiliated colleges to Anna University, the applicants’ preference was to choose the institutions which performed well last year,” he explained.

The official claimed that primarily class 12 toppers chose AU, but in the recent past, other students have also preferred the institution because of its ranking in India. “In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, Anna University has been positioned 17th among engineering institutions and 20th among the other institutions across the country,” he said.

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) deputy secretary and professor Dr P Thirunavukkarasu said that the infrastructure, quality of education and well-qualified faculty members were the main reasons for the state-owned institution to stand first here. In addition, he said that the university’s fee structure is also very feasible compared to that of its affiliated colleges, which collect more money in different ways.

“The placement rate of the university is almost 100 per cent. The institution has tied up with many multinational organisations and firms for placements, which the students prefer,” he elaborated.

A senior Higher Education Department official said under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has launched a scheme to offer skill-based courses to all the students of Anna University departments, constituent colleges and non-autonomous affiliated colleges. “This has attracted almost 1.5 lakh students who enrolled in the scheme,” he said.