Anna University launches short-term skill development courses

CHENNAI: With the help of Central funds, Anna University has started short term skill development courses for its students at free of cost.



Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme, a centrally sponsored scheme for the universities, is to improve access, equity and quality in higher education through planned development of higher education at the state level.

Anna University sources said that as many as eight courses including the Internet of Things, drafting, Auto Computer Aided Design (CAD), 3D modelling of solid works and 3D printing.

These courses are applicable to the students of Anna University Departments. A senior professor from the Anna University said that drafting Auto CAD course have already started.

"The eight skill development courses will add value to the students along with their UG degree", he claimed. According to him, about 40 students will be admitted per course and course fee will be charged for the students.

The professor said training certificate will be given to each student, who participate in the skill development courses. He said the courses were designed as per the latest industrial requirements.

"The duration of training defer from each course", he added.