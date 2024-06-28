Anna University launches certificate course in Yoga

CHENNAI: Anna University has launched a course titled ‘Yoga for Human Excellence’ this year with specific emphasis on developing physical, mental, social, and spiritual health and values through Yoga.

The university recently signed a memorandum of understanding with WCSC Vethathiri Maharishi College of Yoga to conduct the course. A notification from the university said that the duration of course would be four months and the content of the course includes physical health, strengthening the life force, wellness of mind, prosperity of mind (module-1) and prosperity of mind (module-2).

The medium of the course will be English and Tamil; candidates who have completed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognized board of the respective government will be eligible to pursue the course.

The course comprises 45 hours of online course and 55 hours of blended-web-based course. This course is prepared in a modular format under an e-learning process (virtual education). Participants can learn through self-study as well as face-to-face practical training.

The reference materials can be accessed from the official website. A model test and two internal tests will be conducted during the course.

The evaluation is based on two assessments -- case study/quiz will have 40 marks and multiple choice questions and short answers contain 60 marks. A minimum of 50% of total marks considered as successful completion of the course. Certificates will be awarded to the successful participants.