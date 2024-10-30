Anna University introduces new PG certification programme in Financial Analytics

CHENNAI: Anna University has introduced a new PG certification programme in Financial Analytics for graduates, final-year UG students and entrepreneurs.

The PG course in Financial Analytics is a specialized 11-month online weekend programme that helps you build competencies in financial analytics for investment banks, mutual funds, brokerage firms and private equity firms.

The programme is developed by the combined expertise of the Department of Management Studies, Anna University and NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange. Prof R Magesh Head of Department of Management Studies at Anna University here said the Financial Analytics course offered by Anna University in association with NSE Academy is the first step towards an illustrative career in rapidly evolving finance and fintech sectors.

“The cutting-edge curriculum and combined expertise of academic excellence and industry connections will help you hone futuristic new-age competencies to turbocharge your career in financial analytics,” he added. The candidates, who want to pursue the course will be selected through an interview. The last date to apply will be on November 30 and the course will start on January 2, 2025.