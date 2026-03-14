Anna University claims no fuel shortage in students' hostels

CHENNAI: Anna University on Saturday clarified that all the hostels, which provide food for the students, have sufficient numbers of gas cylinders. However, university sources said the food menu has been "slightly" tweaked.
Anna University registrar Prof. V. Kumaresan told DT Next, "Gas cylinders will be available for at least ten days. We have also stored firewood for cooking, and therefore, no problem will arise."
A senior professor said that the university's hostels in Chennai provide nutritious, hygienic vegetarian and non-vegetarian food through a rotational weekly menu. "The mess operates as a compulsory, pre-paid, fixed-bill system, featuring popular items like pongal and vada for breakfast, and South Indian meals for lunch, with dinner", he said, adding "however, due to the restriction of LPG delivery, certain items were dropped in both breakfast and lunch besides dinner".
With regard to other department and constituency hostels of Anna University, the professor further said that it has been instructed that the best quality of food has to be served to the students. "Therefore, students need not worry about the food availability in their respective hostels", he said and pointed out that "even quantity will not be reduced for each food".