Anna University claims no fuel shortage in students' hostels

Anna University registrar Prof. V. Kumaresan told DT Next, "Gas cylinders will be available for at least ten days. We have also stored firewood for cooking, and therefore, no problem will arise."

A senior professor said that the university's hostels in Chennai provide nutritious, hygienic vegetarian and non-vegetarian food through a rotational weekly menu. "The mess operates as a compulsory, pre-paid, fixed-bill system, featuring popular items like pongal and vada for breakfast, and South Indian meals for lunch, with dinner", he said, adding "however, due to the restriction of LPG delivery, certain items were dropped in both breakfast and lunch besides dinner".