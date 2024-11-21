Anna University announces winter internship programmes for BE, BTech students; check details

CHENNAI: Anna University announces three winter internship programmes in 5G wireless communication and machine learning in system design for BE and BTech students commencing this December.

Besides the winter internship programme, the university will also organise internship courses on Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) design, basic research internships and internships on photonic devices and networks for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, the university said.

Accordingly, the duration would be four weeks with 30 hours of theory and 30 hours of practical sessions besides 60 hours of project sessions. On successful completion of training, internship certificates will be provided.

The selected students undergoing the internship programme likely to get an opportunity to carry out their semester project work at the Centre for Wireless System Design centre at Anna University, according to the institution.

The institution said there would be hands-on training with both theoretical and practical sessions for VLSI design courses and basic research internships including subject areas like design entry, simulation and verification, synthesis, static timing analysis, implementation, device programming, and IP cores.

In connection with the photonic devices and networks internship programme, the university said the topics to be covered include optical routers, switches, cross-connects, nanophotonics, free-space optical, wireless terahertz communications, photonic sensors, biophotonics, optical computing, optical network architectures and protocols, integrated photonic networks for AI and photonic crystals.

All three internship programmes will start in December and the period of these courses will be for four weeks.