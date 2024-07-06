Anna University announces academic schedule; classes to reopen on August 1

CHENNAI: Anna University releases academic schedule for both Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) existing students with the commencement of classes for them will be on August 1.

A notification from the University said that for the students, who are in semester three, five and seven in the full time BE and B.Tech courses, will have to attend the classes on August 1.

The last working day would be on November 22, 2024. Accordingly, all the semester exams will commence from December 2, 2024.

Accordingly the date of exams will be announced separetaly well before the exam schedule. Even for M.E and M.Tech academic schedule is also the same dates with UG candidates.

However, the Anna University is yet to announce the commencement of classes for the first year students, who were still wating for the counselling dates.