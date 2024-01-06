Anna Univ to introduce short-term Electric Vehicle Battery Technology course

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind, Anna University will be introducing a short-term certificate course on Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Technology for students and professionals shortly to pursue their careers in EV and energy storage industry.

The course would be for those, who opt to enter into Li-ion battery space, working in electric vehicle battery technology, engineers, technicians, teaching professionals, and engineering students, a notification from the institution here said.

The short-time course would be conducted by the Anna Universities' Centre for Energy Storage Technologies (CEST) in collaboration with Birds India Academy.

Sources from Anna University further said that the EV Battery Technology course will introduce a battery management system for EV, which would focus on battery manufacturing, power system and design.

The university claimed that the course will also gain a thorough knowledge in several topics including electro chemistry, battery terminologies, charging and discharging for EV application, thermal management.

Accordingly, the last date for the registration to pursue the course will be on January 29. Other topics covered for the course would also be in the field of Li-ion cell and battery packs, super capacitor and recycling.

As there is a boom in the sales of EV vehicles across the country, the University sources also claimed that job opportunities will be high.Dr N Balasubramanian, CEST Anna University, said "this course forms the foundation for anyone wanting to pursue a career in this domain".

It may be noted that the Higher Education Department has established electric vehicles mobility centers at government polytechnic colleges in Coimbatore.