Anna univ to explore credit transfer with global institutions

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced that it is looking into set up a global university network campus to explore credit transfer with international universities.

International credit transfer programs allow students to move to a foreign partner university after spending half of the programme duration here.

Anna University sources said that the learning agreements with the various foreign universities will permit students to go abroad to their respective universities for a semester-long study, enrol in courses, earn credits, and transfer credits. Students are also encouraged to undertake semester-long internships through programmes in several authenticated foreign universities.

Sources said that apart from establishing a global university network, it is also planned to tap the potential of alumni occupying apex positions at the central and state levels in academics, administration, policy decisions, and corporate affairs.

Pointing out that it is also decided to explore inter-departmental and inter-campus collaborative research, sources added that improving internal Revenue Generation (IRG) by offering online courses, tailor-made skill development programmes using the brand name, and available faculty members and expertise will also be implemented. Accordingly, enhancing product-oriented research and development through autonomous research centres is also on the cards. The university also plans to increase the admissions of foreign students and attract international faculty members.