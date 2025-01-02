Anna Univ sexual assault: Nab all perpetrators, step up safety measures, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday demanded stern action against those involved in the Anna University sexual assault and emphasised that authorities should prioritise the safety and security of students in educational institutions.

The DMK ally also hit out at the political parties for politicising the Anna University sexual assault case and diverting attention from the key issues.

"There is considerable doubt as to whether anyone other than the prime accused (Gnanasekaran) is involved in the case. Therefore, the government should conduct a fair investigation and ensure that all those involved in the sexual assault are brought to justice," Thirumavalavan said in response to the question.

The VCK chief said that he was shocked about the incident. "The government should step up security measures in educational institutions," Thirumavalavan told reporters at Chennai Airport before boarding a flight to Malaysia to attend the Global Tamil Summit, which is held on January 4 and 5.

Thirumavalavan added that no bail should be granted to the accused and that legal proceedings should be expedited to ensure the perpetrator is punished quickly. Apart from putting the criminals behind bars, the government take measures to prevent crimes against women and children, he added.

Regarding the arrest of political leaders, including Sowmiya Anbumani of the PMK and Seeman of the NTK, for staging protests over the issue, the Chidambaram MP said that the government should allow opposition parties to conduct demonstrations over the issue. "It seems that the government is trying to deny permission as some are attempting to politicise the issue with a hidden agenda," he said. He criticised the political parties saying that they were politicking such a sensitive issue.