Anna univ sexual assault: Maximum punishment will be secured, assures CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Breaking his silence on the sensitive Anna University sexual assault case, which caused an uproar in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that maximum punishment would be secured in the case, and the state police would initiate stringent action, if any other person(s) was found to be involved in the case. Principal opposition party AIADMK walked out of the House in protest of Chief Minister Stalin detailing the infamous Pollachi sex racket case that shook its previous regime.

No intention other than justice for victim

Replying to a special call attention motion moved by various ruling alliance and opposition members of the House, including Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Stalin said, “I would like to categorically state at the outset that the state government has no intention other than securing justice for the woman victim. You can blame the government if the accused was not arrested or if the government attempted to protect the accused after the crime was committed. But, finding fault with the government despite the arrest of the accused and gathering of evidence within hours after the commission of the crime is for political gains, but not out of concern.”

NIC admitted tech glitch; accused identified using CCTVs on campus

On the question of the leaked FIR, the Chief Minister, who avoided mentioning the name of the University and called it the “Chennai sexual assault case” out of respect for Arignar Anna, said, “Who is responsible for that (FIR leak) - The National informatics Centre run by the union government. After our state police pointed it out, they (NIC) rectified the technical glitch. Even NIC has issued a clarification letter on it.” Responding to the charge of dysfunctional CCTV cameras on AU campus, the CM said, “The accused was identified and arrested only with the help of the CCTV cameras in the surroundings of the place of crime.”

100% stringent action against whoever the SIR is, whatever be his background?

Regarding the “Who is the SIR” slogan of the opposition, Stalin referred to the ongoing probe of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Madras High Court and said, “The accused has been detained under Goondas Act. If someone else is found to be involved in the course of the probe, whoever it is, the state police will initiate stringent action against without any sympathy. I assure this to the House 100%. Let there be no second thought about that.” Advising the opposition to be wary of its responsibility while levelling allegations against the government, the CM reiterated, “The SIT constituted by the High Court is acting in full swing. If anyone else is found to be involved in the case, whoever it is, whatever be their background, we will initiate stringent action against them.”

Chargesheet within 60 days

The CM also assured the House that the probe would be expedited and charge sheet filed within 60 days in the case and all measures taken to try the case in the fast track court and ensure maximum punishment to the accused.

AIADMK can furnish evidence to SIT

Hitting back at the AIADMK which has been trending the “Who’s the SIR” slogan since the case hit the headlines, the CM said, “To the opposition which wonders who is the that SIR? I ask them, please furnish the information, if you have any, to the SIT constituted by the High Court. Who is preventing it?”

Charge sheet in 86% cases of crime against women

Claiming that his government was uncompromising in acting on crimes against women since day one, the CM said that in about 86% of cases involving crimes against women, charge sheets were filed within 60 days and over 2.39 lakh awareness events were conducted in schools and colleges on women’s safety. Citing the death penalty secured in a “very short time” in the case of a murder of woman pushed in front of the train in the city, the CM said, “Even if you don’t have the inclination to appreciate this government for taking measures to ensure women and children’s safety, at least stop levelling baseless charges against the government.”

Don’t spoil women’s education to defame govt: TN haven for women, children

Reminding the HC’s observation regarding politicisation of the women’s safety issue, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu was flourishing as a safe haven for women and children owing to the continuous efforts of the state government. Citing reports showing Chennai and Coimbatore as remaining among the top 10 safest cities for women, and Trichy, Vellore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur among smaller cities with less than 10 lakh population, the CM reiterated that his government would neither remain a spectator nor abstain from its duty in acting on Chennai sexual assault case or any other case.

Appealing to the opposition to refrain from engaging in cheap acts for political publicity in a sensitive case involving a girl student, the CM said, ““The Dravidian model government is a government for women. Some people are trying to defame the government by levelling baseless allegations, it will never sell. I earnestly appeal to you not to intimidate and spoil the education of women in trying to defame the DMK regime. Crimes against women will be death with an iron fist.”