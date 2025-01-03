Anna Univ sexual assault: Kushboo slams silence of DMK's women leaders

CHENNAI: BJP leader Kushboo Sundar on Thursday demanded swift justice and stringent action against the perpetrators in the Anna University sexual assault case.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, Kushboo expressed outrage over the heinous crime and criticised the State Women's Commission for its inaction.

"It is appalling that the Commission has remained silent on this issue," Kushboo said.

The actor-turned-politician also questioned the absence of DMK women leaders, including Kanimozhi, from the public discourse on the issue.

"Where are they when it comes to standing up for women's rights?" Kushboo asked.

Kushboo announced that she will kick off the BJP women's wing rally in Madurai on January 3. It will culminate in Chennai, where a petition will be submitted to Governor Ravi, she said.

"We will not be silenced, and we will not be deterred. We demand justice for the victim and her family," she declared.

The BJP leader further emphasised the need for stringent laws to combat crimes against women.

"Only when we have laws that instil fear in the minds of perpetrators will we see a decrease in such heinous crimes," Kushboo asserted.

When queried about the possibility of her arrest for participating in the rally despite a police ban, Kushboo said she was willing to face arrest. "I will not back down. This is a fight for women's rights, and I will see it through," she added.