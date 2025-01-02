Anna Univ sexual assault: DMK govt cannot suppress voice of opposition, says GK Vasan

TIRUCHY: Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan on Thursday said that the DMK government cannot suppress the voice of opposition parties through arrests on the Anna University sexual assault case.

He exhorted that TMC will continue to fight for capital punishment for the accused.

He was expressing his views on the row at an interaction meeting with the party office bearers from 19 districts, which was held in Tiruchy. At the meeting, TMC workers resolved to play a key role in the 2026 Assembly polls by aligning with like-minded political parties.

While speaking to reporters, Vasan said it is shameful that the parties in the DMK alliance are keeping an unusual silence on the Anna University sexual harassment case. “It is the responsibility of the alliance partners to seek action. People who do heinous crimes should get a fitting punishment,” Vasan said.

He charged that the opposition parties fighting against the horrific act were unduly punished. “DMK government can go on arresting the protesting opposition cadres, but it can not suppress the voice of the parties at any point”, Vasan said. The former Congress leader charged that alcohol consumption is the main cause for the increase of crimes in the state. He appealed to the government to close the Tasmac outlets and bars to control the rising crime rate.

Meanwhile, Vasan appealed for crop loss compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre of paddy and Rs 25,000 per acre of horticulture crops. He also appealed to increase the crop insurance subsidy and proper fund allocation for the Cauvery-Gundar linking project.