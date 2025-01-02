Anna Univ sexual assault case: AIADMK, BJP move Supreme Court

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the Anna University student rape case has taken a complex turn with the filing of caveat petitions by two prominent political parties, the AIADMK and the BJP, in the Supreme Court of India.

These preemptive measures, filed by advocate A Mohandas on behalf of the BJP and advocate R Varalakshmi on behalf of the AIADMK, are aimed at ensuring that no ex parte order is passed by the apex court without affording the parties an opportunity to present their arguments.

The caveat petitions assume significance in the wake of the Madras High Court's order on December 28, which directed the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three female IPS officers to investigate the heinous crime.

The High Court had also ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim and to initiate disciplinary action against the Chennai Commissioner of Police.

The HC order was prompted by the alleged mishandling of the case by the Tamil Nadu police, including the leak of the First Information Report (FIR) containing sensitive details about the victim.

The court's directive to constitute a SIT headed by female IPS officers was seen as a significant step towards ensuring a fair and impartial investigation into the incident.