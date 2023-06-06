Anna Univ issues random number; rank list on June 26

CHENNAI: The Anna University has issued the random numbers for students who have registered for undergraduate engineering courses.

The students have been asked to check their random numbers on www.tneaonline.org



The university also announced that the rank list will be published on June 26. Students would be prioritised on the basis of their random numbers.



The students' certificates would be verified from June 20.


