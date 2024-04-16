Animated videos to be developed for Kalvi TV

CHENNAI: To enhance learning outcomes among students, Kalvi TV, the exclusive educational channel run by the State government, is all set have new videos and high-tech animation content for classes 1-12.

Launched in 2019, the channel has established several studios across the State and boasts of several hundred programmes that have benefited lakhs of students, especially from the government and aided schools, during the pandemic crisis.

Kalvi TV showcases 24-7 educational content on all subjects for the State board students in classes 1-12. Accordingly, videos have been telecast as per class and subject by TN Arasu Cable.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the initiative aimed at achieving several goals such as enabling students to write competitive exams, ensuring physical, emotional and social well-being and also give career guidance and counselling.

“It will also prepare teachers for qualitative classroom transactions and enable their continuous professional development besides ensuring active participation of parents and other stakeholders in the development of children,” he added.

The official said that video content includes lectures with slides, on-location lecture, interview, documentary, tutorial video, live streaming video, virtual reality video and demonstration video. “The duration of the content would between 5-10 minutes of whiteboard animation, motion graphics, stop-motion, 2D and 3D animation,” he added.

The TN Textbook and Educational Services Corpn will select a firm to create these videos. “The firm will use the studios with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). It will be telecast from the new academic year,” he stated.