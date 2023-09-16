Animal fear: Vellore ryots go for early harvest

VELLORE: Once bitten twice shy is an adage that farmers at Kadirkulam village in Vellore follow as they are on the job of harvesting the paddy crops in advance that is 20 days before the scheduled date fearing wild animal menace.

The village, situated 12 km from Gudiyattam, had suffered repeated destruction of their crops by wild animals. Recently on September 7, DT Next had reported that a lone pachyderm trampled standing crops, including ground nut, chilli and plantain, in addition to paddy stored in gunny sacks.

Farmers lament that due to the repeated attacks on their crops, they were unable to repay the farm loans. Govardan, an affected farmer, said that they were unable to tackle the elephant menace due to the lack of support from the forest department.

“All our efforts to chase the animals went in vain. So, as a precautionary measure, we are harvesting the left out paddy crops,” he added.

Jayaraman, a farmer of K Mottur village near Kadirkulam, said that paddy crops in around 20 acres, owned by seven farmers, were being harvested using mechanised equipment. Jayaraman added that farmers have decided to sell the paddy at the earliest to private traders. When asked about the condition of early harvested paddy, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash said the yield would weigh less and the quality would also be not up to required matured level.

It may be recalled that the forest officials had earlier announced to resolve the issue before the harvesting season.



