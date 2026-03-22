Anguished Sarathkumar flags unease in BJP, seeks role ahead of elections

CHENNAI: Actor-politician R Sarathkumar on Sunday signalled growing unease within the BJP, asserting that he and his supporters could not function effectively without defined responsibilities during an election cycle, even as he ruled out any immediate move to revive his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK).
"I am not dissatisfied; I am anguished. How can we function during elections without any responsibility?" Sarathkumar said after a consultation with his supporters here, indicating that his concerns would be formally conveyed to the party's central leadership through State president Nainar Nagenthran.
The former MP said his supporters, many of whom have been with him for over three decades, had expressed dismay over his lack of organisational role in the party.
"They are asking how their leader can remain without responsibility. Some even suggested that we could revive our party," he said, adding that while 19 of his associates had been accommodated with posts in the BJP, he himself had not been assigned any role.
Sarathkumar maintained that there was, for now, no plan to relaunch AISMK, but made it clear that responsibility within the party was essential.
"We will submit a representation to the national leadership and the State president, highlighting this concern. I believe they will heed us,” he said.
He also recalled that he had been assured a national-level role at the time of his induction into the BJP, and said his supporters felt it might have been better to continue as an independent party rather than merge.
In a significant political signal ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, Sarathkumar announced that neither he nor his wife, actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar, would contest the elections.
"Even if the leadership asks me to, I will not contest. Instead, we have submitted a list seeking opportunities for capable members who have worked with us, " he said.
Dismissing speculation of a possible exit or talks with the DMK, the former MLA reiterated, "I am not in talks with them. This is not dissatisfaction, but anguish,” He underscored his decision to join the BJP was rooted in his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.