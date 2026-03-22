Anguished Sarathkumar flags unease in BJP, seeks role ahead of elections

"I am not dissatisfied; I am anguished. How can we function during elections without any responsibility?" Sarathkumar said after a consultation with his supporters here, indicating that his concerns would be formally conveyed to the party's central leadership through State president Nainar Nagenthran.

The former MP said his supporters, many of whom have been with him for over three decades, had expressed dismay over his lack of organisational role in the party.

"They are asking how their leader can remain without responsibility. Some even suggested that we could revive our party," he said, adding that while 19 of his associates had been accommodated with posts in the BJP, he himself had not been assigned any role.

Sarathkumar maintained that there was, for now, no plan to relaunch AISMK, but made it clear that responsibility within the party was essential.

"We will submit a representation to the national leadership and the State president, highlighting this concern. I believe they will heed us,” he said.